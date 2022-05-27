Jamie Foxx Criticizes “So-Called Christians” Over Lack of Legislative Action Following Shootings

Jamie Foxx criticized lawmakers over their lack of legislative action after shootings like the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week.

In an emotional message posted to Instagram on Thursday, the actor — who is from Terrell, Texas — shared his condolences to the families of the 19 students and two teachers who were shot and killed after a gunman entered Robb Elementary on May 24.

But Foxx also had harsh words for lawmakers and “so-called Christians,” who he charges have failed to make changes to laws that would prevent a mass shooting event like the one that took place on Tuesday.

“Little angels my heart goes out to ur families,” he began. “Never thought I would live in A society a ‘Christian Society’ where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws.”

The Oscar-winning performer continued in the caption of his post, writing, “If the people in this country are leaders and so-called Christians… if they are going to heaven… I’LL PASS!!!!! #thedevilisbusy.”

Foxx’s message accompanied a photo collage of 16 of the 19 children who were killed in what has been considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook tragedy.

Foxx’s statements were proceeded earlier this week by fellow actor and Texan Matthew McConaughey, who is himself from Uvalde. In his own statement posted to Instagram, the actor described America’s mass shooting epidemic as “an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.”

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he said. “What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”