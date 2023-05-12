Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says the Actor Is Out of the Hospital and Recuperating After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx has left the hospital and is continuing to recuperate after a medical issue last month, according to his family.

His daughter Corinne Foxx took to Instagram to debunk a media report stating that his loved ones were preparing for the worst. She had first announced to social media April 12 that her dad had suffered a “medical complication” the day prior while shooting the Netflix film Back in Action in Atlanta but was on the road to recovery following quick action and great care.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne Foxx wrote Friday in a note on her Instagram Stories. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

She added, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Fox Entertainment announced earlier this month that Nick Cannon would be filling in for Jamie Foxx for the upcoming sixth season of Beat Shazam, with Kelly Osbourne serving as guest deejay. Foxx has hosted the music-centric game show since 2017, and Corinne Foxx joined as the series’ deejay in the second season.

On the day that Cannon’s guest-host stint was announced, Foxx took to Instagram to break his silence following the health issue: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” The star also posted on his Instagram Stories at the time, “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”

Director Seth Gordon’s forthcoming film Back in Action, in which Foxx stars opposite Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, remained in production and was set to wrap filming on schedule, a Netflix source told The Hollywood Reporter following Foxx’s hospitalization.