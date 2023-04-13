Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says He’s on His “Way to Recovery” After Experiencing a Medical Complication

Jamie Foxx is recovering from a medical complication.

According to Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, the actor “experienced a medical complication” and is “already on his way to recovery.” The Oscar winner is currently shooting his upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, in Atlanta and was previously in production in the United Kingdom.

The 29-year-old actress released a statement from the Foxx family on her Instagram that read, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

She continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

No other details were immediately available about the actor’s condition. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to representatives for Foxx and Netflix but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Back in Action reunites Foxx with Cameron Diaz, who took an eight-year hiatus from acting before shooting the Netflix project. Her last film, which also starred Foxx, was 2014’s Annie, and prior to that, they appeared alongside each other in 1999’s Any Given Sunday.

During a September appearance on The Tonight Show, Diaz opened up about how “amazing” it is working with Foxx. “He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented,” she said. “And just being able to work with him, it’ll be so much fun.”

Diaz previously spoke about her retirement in a 2020 conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow. “When you’re making a movie, it’s a perfect excuse. They own you,” Diaz said at the time. “You’re there for 12 hours a day. For months on end, you have no time for anything else. I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people, and they took it.”