Jamie Lee Curtis Says She “Fully Supports” SAG-AFTRA Strike After Being Criticized for Expressing Neutrality in Negotiations

Jamie Lee Curtis is clarifying her support for the SAG-AFTRA strike after being criticized on social media for previously saying she was “more Switzerland” in the debate between the actors’ union and studios and streamers.

Her response comes days after her initial comments were made at Project Angel Food’s groundbreaking ceremony for The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus in Los Angeles. On Saturday, the interview began circulating online and she was accused of being “neutral” in the dispute between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

“I attended a beautiful charity event celebrating the groundbreaking for the new campus of @projectangelfood and I was inevitably asked about the strike and I made a comment about wanting to be like Switzerland,” Curtis wrote on Instagram in regard to the interview on Thursday. “All of a sudden the clearly desperate news cycle machine is all over me to clarify those comments. HERE THEY ARE! I FULLY SUPPORT the @sagaftra strike, have volunteered making signs multiple times and have donated to the relief fund. I SUPPORT the leadership and SUPPORT our demands. I’m a rank-and-file union member. I am not on any negotiating committee.”

The Oscar-winning actress added that she hopes both sides can come back to the table soon and find a resolution. The actors’ union joined the Writers Guild, who have been on strike since May, on the picket lines on July 14 after contract negotiations faltered.

“I believe we have to look at all sides in any conflict in order to find resolution, solution and a fair and equitable settlement,” her post Saturday concluded. “Can we end this now and not turn this into some ridiculous news cycle story AND GET BACK TO THE TABLE AND NEGOTIATE?”

The comments in question were made earlier this week when she was asked specifically about the strike at the event. At the time, Curtis said she is “hopeful that we can all see all sides” and “find common ground” between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP.

“I’m more Switzerland. I’m not a polarized person here. I don’t like the rhetoric on both sides,” she told Variety in the interview. “Any settlement means nobody’s happy. So there will be a settlement and not everyone will be happy. I don’t like the them vs. us. The fact that there’s a them and an us bothers me. It’s one industry and I hope that all of the sides can recognize the oneness of our industry, and that we are interdependent, and that AI is not interdependent, that human beings are and at the end of the day our interdependency with each other will prevail.”

Curtis isn’t the only Hollywood star to clarify comments regarding the strike following backlash on social media. Shazam! actor Zachary Levi had jokes he made at a fan event go viral after he called the union’s restrictions on promoting studio content “so dumb.” He later said his comments were “taken out of context.” Arrow star Stephen Amell also previously said he did not support the actors strike and its impact on the promotion of work. But after his statements sparked controversy, he walked back some of his comments and re-emphasized his support for SAG-AFTRA.