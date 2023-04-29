Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates “Film Daughter” Lindsay Lohan on Pregnancy

Jamie Lee Curtis is giving all the love to her former co-star and mother-to-be Lindsay Lohan.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to Instagram Thursday to share her excitement for the Mean Girls actress, writing, “My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

Curtis also reposted a carousel of photos from Lohan’s recent baby shower, which featured the actress showing off her baby bump in a bright orange dress, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

The duo is most known for playing mother and daughter in the iconic 2003 film Freaky Friday. The movie followed Curtis’ Tess and Lohan’s Anna as they try and work on their difficult relationship. But when things aren’t going well, they wake up one morning and find themselves in each other’s bodies. As they work to get switched back, they are also forced to adapt to the other’s life, bringing them closer in the end.

In March, The Parent Trap star revealed that she and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting their first child. The actress’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter that she is “looking forward to this next chapter.”

At the time, Lohan also shared a photo to her social media of a baby onesie with the words “coming soon….” She tagged Shammas and wrote in the caption, “We are blessed and excited.”

Last year, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress confirmed she and Shammas had gotten married after announcing their engagement the year prior.