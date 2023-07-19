Jamie Lee Curtis Eyes Themes of Patience, Waiting for New Children’s Book ‘Just One More Sleep’

Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis has a new project on the horizon but it will be a few more sleeps until it arrives.

Curtis has teamed once again with illustrator Laura Cornell for a new children’s picture book titled Just One More Sleep: All Good Things Come to Those Who Wait…and Wait…and Wait. Curtis, a New York Times bestselling author, has previously authored such children’s offerings as Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born, Today I Feel Silly and I’m Gonna Like Me.

Just One More Sleep will be published in January from Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. Per the publisher’s description, the book “celebrates the benefits of delayed gratification and explains why waiting can be wonderful. Waiting is not easy — especially for children, and they often measure the concept of time into how many more sleeps until the special day they are awaiting. With this book, Curtis and Cornell channel that childhood exuberance and help young readers celebrate and appreciate milestones throughout the year.”

The cover of Jamie Lee Curtis and Laura Cornell’s new children’s book, ‘Just One More Sleep.’ Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Curtis said she’s thrilled to be reuniting with Cornell for their new partners at Penguin Random House, and she explained how the inspiration for the book came from a fitting place. “The passage of time, how children relate to waiting, and patience are the themes at play in my newest book for children,” said Curtis. “The seed for this book was planted when I saw my 4-year-old neighbor, Betty, on Christmas Eve 2020 and I said, ‘Santa is on his way!’ She scolded me and said, ‘No Jamie, one more sleep, then Santa.’ That moment of her literal truth gave birth to this lovely book, which I hope will resonate with all families with young children.”

The plot also seems especially timely considering that, at age 64, Curtis won her first Oscar in March for best supporting actress for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once, an honor that arrived after she’s been a working actress since age 19.

Added Laura Cornell, who has worked with Curtis on 13 books: “As a child, one more sleep for me was not so much a wait as a wonderful long looking forward and lots of happy imagining and anticipation. The ‘wait’ itself could not really be separated from the event itself. And all the ‘waits’ became the best of memories. Working with Jamie again is the gift that keeps on giving.”

The deal for world rights was brokered by Susan Cohen, PearlCo Literary Agency and Jill Santopolo, vp and publisher for Philomel Books.

“Jamie Lee Curtis and Laura Cornell’s fun and clever self-help books for kids have been so instrumental in young readers’ lives over the past 30 years, helping little ones to learn and grow,” praised Santopolo. “We’re honored to be publishing Jamie and Laura’s Just One More Sleep, which we know will give parents, educators and kids the tools they need to talk about delayed gratification and the way we all mark time and watch ourselves change each year, all with Jamie and Laura’s trademark wit and humor.”