Jamie Lee Curtis Commends Karol G After Singer Claims Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped: “We Are Not AI”

Jamie Lee Curtis is coming to Karol G’s side after the singer alleged her magazine cover was photoshopped.

The award-winning Colombian artist took to Instagram Thursday, saying her photo on a recent GQ magazine cover went through retouches that she did not agree with. Karol G went on to praise her natural beauty and said that she feels her face and body don’t look like the image on the cover.

After adding that she was initially excited about the opportunity, the singer said that in the end she felt disrespected because the photo didn’t represent her accurately.

A few days after her post, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star — who has been outspoken in Hollywood for years about the importance of embracing one’s body — praised Karol G for taking the issue on publicly as a member of a younger generation of Hollywood talent.

“I’m so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time,” Curtis wrote on Saturday. “We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about.”

Her post continued, “There are a few people being very vocal like [Justine Bateman] and [Andie MacDowell] and myself and I’m very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval. The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bullshit.”

