Jamie Lynn Spears Supports Britney Spears Following Testimony: “I’m So Proud of Her for Using Her Voice”

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out about sister Britney Spears.

In videos shared on her Instagram Stories Monday, the 30-year-old explained why she has remained silent following Spears’ testimony in which she requested to end her conservatorship and detailed grievances she has endured over the years.

“I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place, and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say,” Jamie Lynn said.

During Spears’ virtual court appearance, she read from a prepared statement and shared that she feels her conservatorship is “abusive” and it has led her to feel like she can’t “live a full life.” Though she described her father as “ignorant” and someone who “loved the control to hurt his own daughter”, Spears also stated that she’d like to take legal action against her whole family.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” she said. “I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day, it concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Though Jamie Lynn did not address her sister’s statement, she insisted that she has “only love, adored and supported” Spears and has been supportive behind closed doors.

“This is my freakin’ big sister before any of this bullshit. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness,” she said. Growing emotional, Jamie Lynn explained that she’s “made a very conscious choice” to “only participate in her life as her sister” and as an aunt to Spears’ two sons. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” she said, referring to the #FreeBritney movement. “I’ve worked since I was 9 years old, I’ve paid my own freakin’ bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to. I’m not my family — I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago.” She continued, “If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that, 100 percent because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s all.”