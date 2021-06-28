Jamie Lynn Spears Supports Britney Spears Following Testimony: “I’m So Proud of Her for Using Her Voice”

“This is my freakin’ big sister before any of this bullshit. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness,” she said.
Growing emotional, Jamie Lynn explained that she’s “made a very conscious choice” to “only participate in her life as her sister” and as an aunt to Spears’ two sons.
“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” she said, referring to the #FreeBritney movement.
“I’ve worked since I was 9 years old, I’ve paid my own freakin’ bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to. I’m not my family — I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago.”
She continued, “If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that, 100 percent because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s all.”