Jane Fonda Reveals Her Cancer Is in Remission: “Feeling So Blessed”

Jane Fonda took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal her cancer is in remission.

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news,” the actress wrote.

In September, the Grace and Frankie star announced that she had begun chemotherapy treatment for a “very treatable” form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

According to the American Cancer Society, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is one of the most common cancers in the United States. It starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body’s immune system.

“I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything. The effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally. Thank heavens for that because it was a busy week,” Fonda added in her post.

The 80 for Brady actress has been public about the past health issues she has faced. In a 2019 interview, she told British Vogue that she has “had a lot of cancer” and sees skin doctors often for removal procedures. She also revealed in 2010 that she had removed a non-invasive breast tumor and was said to be “cancer-free” after.