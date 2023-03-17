Jason Blum, Nicole Brown, Charles D. King and Scott Stuber Join American Cinematheque Board of Directors

The American Cinematheque is beefing up its board of directors with the addition of four Hollywood heavyweights.

Joining the ranks, in alphabetical order, are producer Jason Blum, TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown, MACRO chief Charles D. King and Netflix film chairman Scott Stuber. American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita said the organization is “excited and honored” to welcome the four execs. “Each brings a unique perspective and appreciation of film culture and exhibition as the AC continues to expand its programming and community engagement,” he added.

Blum is a three-time Oscar-nominated, two-time Emmy winning and a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer. He founded and steers Blumhouse, a multimedia film and TV production company that is best known for horror. Blum serves on the boards of the Public Theater, Sundance Institute, Vassar College and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Brown runs Sony’s TriStar Pictures where she oversees all film development and production for the specialty label. She’s coming off the success of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King starring Viola Davis. Under her leadership, she’s overseen Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Happiest Season. During her overall tenure, Brown has worked on the Oscar-nominated A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the hit Baby Driver, Trainspotting 2, Money Monster and Ricki and the Flash. She was recently named to The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment. She serves the board of Women in Film and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

King is the founder and CEO of MACRO, a multi-platform media company dedicated to amplifying people of color. MACRO projects — including Judas and the Black Messiah, Mudbound and Fences — have earned 15 Oscar nominations and three wins. The WME vet is an active angel investor and philanthropist, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and sits on several nonprofit boards, including the Sundance Institute and College Track.

Film industry veteran Stuber oversees development, production and acquisition of the Netflix film slate, which includes recent titles like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Gray Man, The Power of the Dog, Don’t Look Up, Red Notice, Murder Mystery, The Adam Project, the Oscar-winning Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Bird Box and Roma. Stuber’s board duties also include the National Film Preservation Foundation and the British Film Institute while he pitches in with a variety of causes like Charlotte + Gwyneth Gray Foundation, Baby2Baby and Chrysalis.

The American Cinematheque, launched in 1984, is a nonprofit cultural arts organization “dedicated to building an engaged film community through immersive film curation, conversation and presentation,” per the org. It celebrates the filmgoing experience by hosting screenings, panels and special events with filmmakers and talent.

The four new board members join Stephanie Allain, Mark Badagliacca, Peter Bart, Esther Chang, Sandy Climan, Peter Dekom, Louis Kempinsky, Mary Anne Keshen, Ken Kleinberg, Sue Kroll, Franklin Leonard, Michael Mann, Mike Medavoy, Darren Moll, Eric Nebot, Rick Nicita, Mark Ordesky, James G. Robinson, Stan Rosenfield, Paul Shurgot, Bud Swartz, Paula Wagner and David Zaslav.