Jason Momoa Is “Devastated and Heartbroken” By Maui Wildfires

Jason Momoa is sharing his support for Maui residents as they continue to battle the ongoing deadly wildfires on the island of Maui.
“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires,” the Aquaman star and Hawaiian native wrote on Instagram Wednesday.
He also shared photos and videos from the nonprofit ‘Āina Momona, showing the devastation, including neighborhoods in historic Lahaina Town completely scorched and brought to ash. According to the Associated Press, officials said at least 36 people have died and dozens more have been injured due to the blaze. More than 271 structures have also been damaged or destroyed.
“We are still in life preservation mode. Search and rescue is still a primary concern,” Adam Weintraub, a spokesperson for Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said Thursday, the AP reported.
The fire, which has been fueled by drought and winds from a passing hurricane, ignited Tuesday. Experts said a dangerous combination of weather conditions appears to have made the wildfires in Hawaii particularly damaging.
Momoa also reposted a message on his social media from the nonprofit ‘Āina Momona, which is raising money for the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund.
“Families were forced to evacuate on short notice, many escaping with only the clothes on their backs,” the message read in part. “Information on injuries and fatalities is still coming in. Lahaina town is gone. Many other places on Maui were also affected. We continue to send pule (prayers) to this incredible community.”
According to The White House, President Joe Biden also approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii on Thursday and “ordered Federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires.”
