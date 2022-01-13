Jason Momoa Reveals He and Lisa Bonet Are “Parting Ways in Marriage”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are separating.

Momoa, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the “family news” that he and Bonet, 54, are “parting ways in marriage.”

The Aquaman and Dune star added, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, But so that — as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The pair married in October of 2017, with Momoa becoming the stepfather to Zoe Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. Momoa and Bonet went on to have a son, Nakoa-Wolf, and daughter, Lola, together.

“The love between us carries on,” wrote Momoa on Instagram, “evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other — to be who we are learning to become.”

The message was signed from “J&L,” with the note “May Love Prevail.” A slideshow of images followed in the post, including one of the moon against a red sky.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Momoa’s representative.

Among Momoa’s upcoming projects is Aquaman and the lost Kingdom, where he reprises his lead role in the superhero pic directed by James Wan.