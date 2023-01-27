Jay Leno Says He Broke His Collarbone, Ribs and Kneecaps in Recent Motorcycle Crash

Jay Leno revealed that he’s recovering from more injuries.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal published Thursday, the comedian was asked how he was doing after his November gas fire accident and revealed that he was recently knocked off his motorcycle and suffered from varied injuries as a result.

“It’s so funny you should say that. That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps,” he said.

“But I’m OK,” Leno continued. “I’m OK. I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

When sharing details of the recent accident, Leno explained that everything happened nine days prior, on Jan. 17. While testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle, he noticed the scent of leaking gas and pulled over.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno recalled. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

Leno explained that he decided to keep mum on the accident after what transpired from his November hospitalization and recovery. “You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free. After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down,” he said.

A representative for Leno did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment.

Leno’s comments come amid THR‘s Thursday report that CNBC has decided to cancel his reality show Jay Leno’s Garage, which has been a staple of its primetime lineup since 2015. The comedian has had a 30-year run of hosting a TV show on one of NBCUniversal’s TV channels, and the decision comes amid a larger schedule shift at the channel.

The recent accident follows Leno suffering third-degree burns in a garage fire last November. At the time, Leno and his friend, Dave Killackey, were working on one of Leno’s vintage cars in his garage when he got a face full of gasoline that caught on fire. Killackey immediately pulled Leno away and helped smother the fire out.

In an interview with People magazine, Leno described the aftermath of the burn feeling like “the most intense sunburn you’ve ever had,” adding, “I’m not a panicky guy, but I knew if I breathed in, I could scorch my lungs. I was under the car maybe 10 seconds before Dave pulled me out. Any longer than that I could have lost my eye.”

In a separate interview with Today, Leno shared that during his treatment, he had to spend eight hours a day in a hyperbaric chamber and had some work done on his face, left ear and hands, with the latter getting “burned pretty badly.”

He was taken to The Grossman Center at the time for treatment.