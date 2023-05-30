×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Jay Leno Says There’s Still a “Little Pain,” But He’s Doing “Alright” Months After Garage Fire, Motorcycle Incidents

“They were just accidents," he said during a recent interview. “Real people have accidents every day."

Jay Leno
Jay Leno Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jay Leno is sharing an update on his recovery, months following a garage fire and motorcycle crash.

The former Tonight Show host recently told People Magazine that he’s doing “alright.” Adding, “I’ve got a broken collar bone and two broken ribs and a couple cracked knee caps, but I’m OK.”

In November 2022, Leno sustained third-degree burns in a garage fire. He was working on one of his vintage cars at the time of the incident. Months after, he said in an interview with Las Vegas Review-Journal that he suffered additional injuries when he got knocked off his motorcycle at the first of the year.

Related Stories

Jay Leno
TV

Jay Leno Pauses Production on 'You Bet Your Life' Amid Writers Strike

Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers
TV

'Tonight Show,' 'Late Night' Staffs Will Be Paid During Strike

As he reflects on both incidents, he told the outlet that “they were just accidents.”

He continued, “Real people have accidents every day. When you’re in show business people fawn all over you. And if you start whining and complaining about it you’re a whiny, complaining actor. It’s better if you just make jokes about it and have fun.”

Since the first accident, the Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge judge has remained positive, previously saying, “If you joke about it, people laugh along with you.”

But Leno revealed that he’s still hurting some. “There’s a little pain, but it’s not bad,” he added. “Pain is constant, so if it’s constant you’re OK. Pain from a burn, after a while, you get used to it, and eventually, it goes away, but it’s not terrible.”

The comedian said throughout it all, his wife Mavis Leno has been supportive.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad