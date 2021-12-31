Jean-Marc Vallee Family: Preliminary Coroner’s Report Shows Death Not Caused by “Intervention of Another Party, a Voluntary Act or a Known Disease”

Jean-Marc Vallée’s family has released a statement about the Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director’s death on Dec. 25 in Quebec.

In it, they note that the coroner’s preliminary report, received by the family, doesn’t establish an exact cause but says his “death was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease.” Further analyses are underway.

Vallée’s rep initially told The Hollywood Reporter that he died suddenly over the Christmas weekend of a suspected heart attack in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada.

“Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest,” the Wild director’s two sons, Alex and Emile, say in the statement. “He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft.”

The family statement echoes those released by his rep and producing partner shortly after he died.

His producing partner Nathan Ross said, “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Vallée and Ross’ production company, Crazyrose, signed a first-look TV deal with HBO and HBO Max in April, with at least two projects in the works for the Warner Media company at the time of his death.

Vallée’s family thanks those who expressed their support, compassion and sadness over the death of the Sharp Objects director, who was born in Montreal, and asked for people to “kindly respect their need to mourn their loss in private.”

Additional information about a ceremony to celebrate Vallée’s life will be provided later, the family said.

Vallée’s Dallas Buyers Club, released in 2013, earned six Oscar nominations and resulted in best actor and supporting actor wins for stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, respectively. 2014’s Wild led to Oscar nominations for stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.

The star-studded Big Little Lies, which Vallée directed and executive produced for HBO, earned him two Emmys.

His other film credits include the 2009 Emily Blunt starrer The Young Victoria and 2015’s Demolition, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.