How Jean-Marc Vallée Was Remembered by Friends, Colleagues One Year After His Passing

Auteur Jean-Marc Vallée died on Christmas Day 2021, and, given the sudden nature of his death — the coroner attributed it to “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis” — and a COVID-19 surge, his Hollywood family wasn’t able to gather to honor his life until a recent December day.

In what was described as a “small, intimate and private” gathering, actors, writers, producers, crew and execs from Vallée’s projects like Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects and Wild headed to Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica for an afternoon service that was supported by HBO and Searchlight and organized by his two sons, Émile and Alex.

After eulogies, guests took a stroll to the Pacific Ocean during magic hour to toss roses into the sea, and everyone went home with a mixtape made by one of his sons, per a tradition started by Vallée, who used to hand them out to cast and crew on his productions.

“He enjoyed the beach when he was in town,” producing partner Nathan Ross tells THR. “The afternoon felt perfect and appropriate. Though it’s been a year, clearly those who were there were still grieving from this seismic loss. He and his work will be missed.”

