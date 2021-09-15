Jeff Goldblum to Host 2021 Environmental Media Association Awards

This year’s Environmental Media Association’s Awards and Honors Gala will return in person on Oct. 16, with Jeff Goldblum set to host.

The awards recognize Hollywood titles that address climate change, sustainability and other environmental topics through storylines, while also recognizing studios and productions for their efforts to be sustainable in front of and behind the camera.

Also at the gala, held at Gearbox L.A., Ed Begley Jr. will be honored with the EMA Lifetime Achievement Award; stylist Karla Welch and entrepreneur Sasha Markova, who together founded The Period Company, will receive the EMA Innovator Award; nonprofit Hip Hop Caucus will get the EMA Global Justice Award and climate activist (and former presidential candidate) Tom Steyer will receive the EMA Ongoing Commitment Award.

“This is a special year for the 2021 Environmental Media Association’s Awards & Honors Gala. I’m thrilled to be able to host as well as to present the EMA Lifetime Achievement Award to my dear friend of over 45 years, Ed Begley Jr.,” Goldblum said in a statement. “There is no one in the environmental community that has made a greater impact than Ed. He has consistently used his platforms to spotlight and role model environmental issues impacting our global community. No one is more deserving of this honor.”

The ceremony will also celebrate environmentalism in this year’s film and TV; a full list of nominees below:

Feature Film

No Sudden Move, WarnerMedia/HBO MAX

Vivo, Sony Pictures Entertainment

The Tomorrow War, Amazon Studios in association with Paramount Pictures

Documentary Film

Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip, Scott Brothers Entertainment, in partnership with Future You Media

I Am Greta, B-Reel Films/ Hulu

Purple Mountains, Liars & Thieves

Documentary Series

Through Our Eyes – “Uprooted”, WarnerMedia/HBO MAX

Axios – “ Episode 409,” WarnerMedia/HBO

Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade – “ The Gold Rush,” Icon Films

Television Episodic Drama

New Amsterdam – “Pressure Drop,” NBC/Universal Television

Utopia – “ Just a Fanboy,” Amazon Studios

Physical – “Let’s Get It on Tape,” Tomorrow Studios for Apple TV+

Television Episodic Comedy: Paul Junger Witt Award

Atypical – “Dead Dreams,” Sony Pictures Entertainment

The Simpsons – “Burger Kings,” Gracie Films Productions/20th Television Animation

Ted Lasso – “Do The Right-est Thing,” Doozer Productions in association with WarnerMedia and Universal Television for Apple TV+

Reality Television

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – “The Divided States of Erika,” Bravo/NBCUniversal

Making It – “Re-making Memories,” NBC/Universal Television Alternative Studio

Kal Penn Approves This Message – “Kal Penn Approves the Environment,” Freeform

Children’s Television

Sesame Street – “Episode 5123-We Wonder What Happened to Snowman,” WarnerMedia/HBO MAX/Sesame Workshop

Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum – “Iron Rivalry,” Marvel Studios

Sydney To The Max – “Going The Green Mile,” Disney Channel

Variety Television

Real Time with Bill Maher – “Episode 1919,” WarnerMedia/HBO

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – “Episode 6175-Environmental Racism: How It Started vs.How It’s Going,” WarnerMedia/TBS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – “Climate: Changed,” CBS Studios