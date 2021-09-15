Jeff Goldblum to Host 2021 Environmental Media Association Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
This year’s Environmental Media Association’s Awards and Honors Gala will return in person on Oct. 16, with Jeff Goldblum set to host.
The awards recognize Hollywood titles that address climate change, sustainability and other environmental topics through storylines, while also recognizing studios and productions for their efforts to be sustainable in front of and behind the camera.
Also at the gala, held at Gearbox L.A., Ed Begley Jr. will be honored with the EMA Lifetime Achievement Award; stylist Karla Welch and entrepreneur Sasha Markova, who together founded The Period Company, will receive the EMA Innovator Award; nonprofit Hip Hop Caucus will get the EMA Global Justice Award and climate activist (and former presidential candidate) Tom Steyer will receive the EMA Ongoing Commitment Award.
Related Stories
“This is a special year for the 2021 Environmental Media Association’s Awards & Honors Gala. I’m thrilled to be able to host as well as to present the EMA Lifetime Achievement Award to my dear friend of over 45 years, Ed Begley Jr.,” Goldblum said in a statement. “There is no one in the environmental community that has made a greater impact than Ed. He has consistently used his platforms to spotlight and role model environmental issues impacting our global community. No one is more deserving of this honor.”
The ceremony will also celebrate environmentalism in this year’s film and TV; a full list of nominees below:
Feature Film
No Sudden Move, WarnerMedia/HBO MAX
Vivo, Sony Pictures Entertainment
The Tomorrow War, Amazon Studios in association with Paramount Pictures
Documentary Film
Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip, Scott Brothers Entertainment, in partnership with Future You Media
I Am Greta, B-Reel Films/ Hulu
Purple Mountains, Liars & Thieves
Documentary Series
Through Our Eyes – “Uprooted”, WarnerMedia/HBO MAX
Axios – “ Episode 409,” WarnerMedia/HBO
Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade – “ The Gold Rush,” Icon Films
Television Episodic Drama
New Amsterdam – “Pressure Drop,” NBC/Universal Television
Utopia – “ Just a Fanboy,” Amazon Studios
Physical – “Let’s Get It on Tape,” Tomorrow Studios for Apple TV+
Television Episodic Comedy: Paul Junger Witt Award
Atypical – “Dead Dreams,” Sony Pictures Entertainment
The Simpsons – “Burger Kings,” Gracie Films Productions/20th Television Animation
Ted Lasso – “Do The Right-est Thing,” Doozer Productions in association with WarnerMedia and Universal Television for Apple TV+
Reality Television
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – “The Divided States of Erika,” Bravo/NBCUniversal
Making It – “Re-making Memories,” NBC/Universal Television Alternative Studio
Kal Penn Approves This Message – “Kal Penn Approves the Environment,” Freeform
Children’s Television
Sesame Street – “Episode 5123-We Wonder What Happened to Snowman,” WarnerMedia/HBO MAX/Sesame Workshop
Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum – “Iron Rivalry,” Marvel Studios
Sydney To The Max – “Going The Green Mile,” Disney Channel
Variety Television
Real Time with Bill Maher – “Episode 1919,” WarnerMedia/HBO
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – “Episode 6175-Environmental Racism: How It Started vs.How It’s Going,” WarnerMedia/TBS
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – “Climate: Changed,” CBS Studios
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day