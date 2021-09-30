Jeffrey Chassen to Head Vision PR L.A. Bureau (Exclusive)

Jeffrey Chassen is returning to the PR world.

The former Imprint and BWR Public Relations exec has joined Vision PR as head of L.A. operations. Chassen will report to Vision founder and CEO Leslie Sloane, with whom he reunites after the duo previously worked together at BWR.

Chassen most recently was head of development for Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s iLL Kippers Productions banner, where he built a development slate featuring more than a dozen projects. Chassen was personally recruited by his longtime client, Coster-Waldau, for the role that moved him from PR to the development arena in 2019.

In his decade-plus PR career, Chassen worked with a client list that included Coster-Waldau, Norman Reedus, Jenna Dewan, Edgar Ramirez, Mj Rodriguez, Nina Dobrev, Jimmi Simpson, Chris Meloni, Rachel Bloom and Lili Reinhart. Additionally, Chassen worked on accounts for John Varvatos, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Men’s Health Magazine and the Savannah Film Festival.

In his role at Vision PR, Chassen will also reunite with his former BWR colleagues and work alongside founding members Jami Kandel (senior vp) and Jessica Pierson (vp). His client list is currently in the works. “Jami, Jessica and I are excited to work with Jeffrey again — we know first-hand how skilled and talented he is. Bringing him aboard strengthens our L.A. presence, and expands our team in the best way possible.”

“I am beyond thrilled to return to a career that I thrived in for almost 15 years, both professionally and personally,” Chassen said. “It’s even more special to be doing it with a group of people who I have deep respect for, and whom I consider family. My time at iLL Kippers has been an incredible journey, and I look forward to taking everything I have learned from Nikolaj and all of the wonderful creatives I have had the pleasure of working with into this next phase. I missed publicity and I am excited to jump back in with renewed energy and as much, if not more, passion than I left it with.”