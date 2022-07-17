Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Announce Marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married.

The Grammy-nominated singer and actress wed her fiance and Oscar-winner Ben Affleck according to the singer’s newsletter On the JLo.

Lopez confirmed that the duo flew to Vegas on Saturday, where they “stood in line for a license with four other couples” who had also traveled to “the wedding capital of the world.” The singer goes on to say that they “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” which remained open for a few minutes past its closing to allow them to “take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself.”

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she continues. “But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

She goes on to call it the “best night of our lives” and specifically thanks “the Little White Wedding Chapel” for letting them use a break room and men’s room to change into their wedding outfits.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,'” Lopez ends her newsletter. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.”

News of their possible nuptials first broke after their official marriage license, which was filed Saturday, was posted in the Clark County Clerk’s Office online records database. The duo was listed as Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez, respectively, with Lopez also having Jennifer Affleck listed as a second name.

The musician and Marry Me star announced her engagement to the director-writer-actor in early April. She shared a video of herself wearing an engagement ring via her newsletter On the JLo, and also posted “Major announcement!!!!” At the time, she had a diamond ring emoji as part of her Twitter handle.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she said her newsletter video.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49 both starred in both Gigli (2003) and Jersey Girl (2004) together and were previously engaged in November 2002 following a highly publicized relationship during the early 2000s. They called off their engagement less than two years later.

The duo made several high-profile public appearances together in the months since getting back together. That included walking the red carpet for his December 2021 release The Tender Bar and for her February 2022 movie Marry Me.

Prior to their marriage, in March 2021, Lopez and Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement. Lopez has married three times and had two children, twins Maximilian and Emme, from her decade-long marriage with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner in 2005 and had three children with the fellow actor — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — before the duo divorced in 2018.