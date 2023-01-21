Jeremy Renner Says He Broke 30 Bones in Snowplow Accident, Grateful for It “Uniting Actionable Love”

Jeremy Renner is letting fans know that he broke 30 bones in the New Year’s Day snowplow accident that led to his hospitalization, but that he continues to be on the road to recovery.

The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself receiving medical attention on his legs. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he captioned it. “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I.”

Renner continued, “Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.”

Among those sharing support in the comments was his Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth, who wrote, “Your a champion mate! We love you.”

At a Jan. 3 news conference, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department offered an update on what the office referred to as a “tragic accident” taking place at Renner’s Mt. Rose Highway area home in Nevada. Sheriff Darin Balaam said that Renner had been run over by a snowcat, an engine-powered snow-clearing vehicle, after he tried to get back into it when it started to roll away.

The Hawkeye star was airlifted from his home and underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

The following day, he shared his first video update from the hospital with footage of himself getting his hair washed during a bed bath. Renner included the caption, “ICU spa moment to lift my spirits.”

The actor, who turned 52 on Jan. 7 at the Reno hospital, sent a note to the medical staff on the night before his birthday: “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey.”