Jeremy Renner Celebrates Birthday in Hospital After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner expressed appreciation for the support he has received as he celebrated his birthday during his continued stay in a Reno hospital following his New Year’s Day snowplow accident.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who turned 52 on Saturday, posted video to his Instagram stories that day of students from The Base, a Chicago-based organization focused on supporting youth academics and athletics, dancing along to 50 Cent’s “In da Club” — with its “Go shorty, it’s your birthday” refrain — while holding cards that spelled out the actor’s name.

“Thank you for the birthday love!!!” Renner wrote on his post of the video. He also commented on The Base’s own Instagram post of the clip: “I love you all sooooo much !!!! Thank you. You’ve made my spirits sing!!!!”

On Friday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed surrounded by the medical staff. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” he wrote.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department held a news conference Wednesday to offer an update on what the office referred to as a “tragic accident” occurring at Renner’s Mt. Rose Highway area home in Nevada. Sheriff Darin Balaam said that Renner had been run over on Sunday by a snowcat, an engine-powered snow-clearing machine, after he tried to get back into it when it started to roll away.

The Hawkeye star was airlifted from his home and underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

He shared his first video update from the hospital Thursday with footage of himself getting his hair washed during a bed bath. Renner included the caption, “ICU spa moment to lift my spirits.”