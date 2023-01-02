Jeremy Renner in “Critical But Stable Condition” After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized after an accident that took place on Sunday.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a representative for the Hawkeye star told The Hollywood Reporter.

The spokesperson added that “his family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

Renner, who starred as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in several Marvel movies, currently stars as Mike McLusky in Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown.

The Taylor Sheridan series follows the McLusky family, power brokers in the small fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, where incarceration is the only industry that’s thriving. The show tackles themes of corruption, inequality and systemic racism while providing a look at the family’s attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

When Renner landed the role of Mike, he got candid about how he was excited to take on the “complex and rough-around-the-edges character,” adding, “In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever.”

Mayor of Kingstown was renewed for a second season in February 2022, due to Sheridan and co-creator Hugh Dillon’s nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system, Paramount+ programming chief Tanya Giles said. “The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more,” she added. Season two of the show premieres Jan. 15.

Renner received a best actor Oscar nomination for The Hurt Locker in 2010 and followed that with a supporting actor nod the following year in The Town.

More to come…