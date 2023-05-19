Jeremy Renner Jogs for First Time Amid Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is continuing to make progress in his recovery after his New Year’s Day snowplow accident.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Thursday, the actor shared a video of himself lightly jogging on a Boost Microgravity Treadmill, marking his first time jogging since his hospitalization.

“First attempt at a light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia,” he captioned the video. “Pain is progress for me.”

“It’s a new activity, right?” he is overheard saying in the video to the person filming. “It’s a new movement that I’m not used to… Walking and jogging are very different muscle groups.”

“The leg’s still broken, thank goodness for the titanium,” he quips.

The video marks the latest update from the actor who has previously shared videos of other key moments, including walking with a walker and later a cane, as he’s healed from the incident that left him with more than 30 broken bones.

Renner made his return to the red carpet just last month for the premiere of his new Disney+ show Rennervations. Inside the premiere, Renner received a standing ovation as he used a scooter and wheeled through the theater.

“From the personal challenges — physical, emotional, health, all of that — it’s come hand-in-hand with the show because the show is also very, very, very personal to me, it’s my life,” Renner told The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet.

The severe Jan. 1 accident initially left Renner with a pierced liver and his eye popping out of its socket. Renner’s rib cage was rebuilt with metal, along with metal plates placed in his face to support his eye socket and titanium rods in one of his legs.

In a report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office obtained by THR, it was revealed that the Avengers star sustained his injuries as he tried to protect his nephew, Alex Fries, from getting run over by the snowplow.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer, the actor admitted that his injuries were so extensive that he considered end-of-life decisions and told his family, “Don’t let me live on tubes on a machine.”

“If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die, and surely I would have. Surely,” he said of his life-threatening injuries. “But I wasn’t alone. I was with my nephew, sweet Alex.”