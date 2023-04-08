Jeremy Renner Uses Motorized Scooter During Family Trip to Six Flags Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is managing to make positive memories with his family amid his recovery from a traumatic New Year’s Day snowplow accident.

The Avengers actor took to Instagram on Friday to share photos and video of himself with loved ones at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia, California. Footage posted to his Instagram stories from the trip shows him using a motorized scooter to make his way around the expansive park.

“Good Friday , made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family!” Renner wrote in the caption for a group photo that included the star leaning against a railing and holding a cane. The scooter could be seen parked nearby.

The footage of him navigating the park in the scooter included his written message, “Leading the way best I can.”

Among those sharing support in the comments was Demi Lovato, who posted multiple raised-hands emojis.

Renner’s posts follow his interview with Diane Sawyer entitled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — a Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, which aired Thursday on ABC. The sit-down marked his first on-camera interview about the New Year’s Day snowplow accident that led to him getting pulled under a PistenBully snowcat and suffering more than 30 broken bones.

During the conversation with Sawyer, Renner revealed that he didn’t expect to survive the incident and that the recovery involved doctors rebuilding his eye socket with metal plates, in addition to metal being added to his rib cage and titanium rods to his leg. A report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office stated that the accident occurred as Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being run over by the vehicle after it started to slide in the snow.

“Don’t let me live on tubes on a machine,” Renner recalled to Sawyer about what he told his family after the accident. “If my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, let me go now.”