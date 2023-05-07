Jeremy Renner Shares Positive Messages During Road to Recovery: “The Body Is Miraculous”

Jeremy Renner continues to share motivational messages and what has helped him during his recovery efforts following his New Year’s Day snowplow accident.

The Avengers actor shared a video on Saturday which features a series of clips throughout his progress from walking with a walker to slowly increasing his speed and stability walking without any support.

His caption read, “My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother.”

Two days prior, the Hawkeye star shared another video of him using training straps connected to a machine, working on his leg muscles and mobility. He wrote in the post’s caption, “UPDATE: I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress(this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive.”

He continued, “The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ) . Encouraged after this warm up to press on ( don’t tell my PT).”

The Mayor of Kingstown actor has been open about his road to recovery since a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day that left him hospitalized with serious injuries. It was later revealed that he broke a total of more than 30 bones in the accident near his home in Reno, Nevada. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department at the time, Renner attempted to get back in the vehicle to divert the machine away from his nephew when it started to roll away, pulling him under the 4,300-pound snowcat.

The actor had taken a pause on public events to focus on recovering, but last month, he made his red carpet return in Los Angeles for the premiere of his Disney+ show Rennervations.

He also sat down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer in April for Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — a Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, his first discussion about the accident. During the interview, he revealed how much metal was used to help reconstruct and reinforce his face and body.