Jeremy Renner Shares Look at “Electric Stimulation Workout” For Recovery Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is proving that nothing is stopping him on his road to recovery following his New Year’s Day snowplow accident.

The Mayor of Kingstown star shared a video on his Instagram Story Saturday that showed his leg pulsing from stimulation devices attached throughout his calf and thigh to help with recovery. He also added a caption, writing, “Electric Stimulation Workout and muscle strength,” The Beatles’ 1968 song “Lady Madonna” played in the background.

Since the incident, the Avengers actor has been open about his journey, sharing updates on social media for his fans. At the end of January, he shared a photo of himself receiving medical attention on his legs.

The Hawkeye star was hospitalized after an incident involving a snowplow at his Mt. Rose Highway area home near Reno, Nevada. At a Jan. 3 news conference, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department shared an update on the “tragic accident” and said that Renner had been run over by a snowcat, an engine-powered snow-clearing vehicle, as he attempted to get back into it when it started to roll away.

Renner was airlifted to a hospital to undergo surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. A few weeks after the accident, the actor revealed he broke 30 bones.

While he recovers, the Wind River actor has also continued to update fans on his Disney+ series, Rennervations, which he says is coming soon. On Tuesday, he wrote on Instagram, “We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show. More info to come. Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me.”

Before Renner’s accident, the four-part nonfiction series was initially expected to debut in early 2023.