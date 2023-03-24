Jeremy Renner Says Snowplow Involved in New Year’s Day Accident Is “Finally Making Her Way Back Home”

Jeremy Renner says the snowplow that ran over him, leaving him seriously injured in a New Year’s Day accident, is “finally making her way back home!”

The Avengers actor shared the update in an Instagram story Thursday, with a photo of the engine-powered snow-clearing vehicle being unloaded from a truck bed. He followed up with another post, saying about his PistenBully snowcat, “The cat got a police escort… feels like the Green mile!”

His snowplow’s return comes nearly three months after he was hospitalized as he attempted to get back in the vehicle when it started to roll away on New Year’s Day, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department. In describing the incident that took place at his Mt. Rose Highway-area home near Reno, Nevada, authorities called it a “tragic accident.”

After undergoing surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, the Hawkeye star later revealed that he broke a total of more than 30 bones. Since then, he has continued to share updates on his recovery with fans on social media.

The Sheriff’s Department said during a Jan. 3 news conference that it took possession of the snowplow for an investigation into any potential mechanical failure.

According to a police report released later that month, the emergency brake on the snowplow had not been properly applied as Renner got out of the machine, which played a factor in the accident. The report stated, “Although the PistenBully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the PistenBully from moving forward.”

The report also determined that the Mayor of Kingstown actor was trying to divert the machine away from his nephew when he was pulled under it. His nephew escaped unharmed.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department for more information on what those mechanical issues were but has not heard back. A rep for Renner has not yet responded to THR’s request for comment.