Jeremy Renner Underwent Surgery for Chest Trauma and Orthopedic Injuries After Snow Plow Accident

Renner remains in critical but stable condition from injuries suffered after experiencing an accident while plowing snow.

Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner, who was injured in a snow plowing accident on New Year’s Day, underwent surgery Monday and remained in critical but stable condition, his publicist confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” while plowing snow near Reno, Nevada, and remained in the intensive care unit, his publicist said.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” she continued. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

On Sunday, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office near Reno was called to the Hawkeye star’s residence in the area of Mt. Rose Highway, public information officer Kristin Vietti told THR. Local authorities transported Renner to a nearby area hospital, with the sheriff’s office major accident investigation team currently looking into the circumstances of the incident. Renner was the only party involved in the incident.

Further details regarding the accident have not been revealed.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a representative for Renner told THR Sunday“His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

The two-time Oscar nominee plays Clint Barton/Hawkeye in several Marvel projects and is currently the lead in Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown, in which he takes on the role of Mike McLusky, who serves as a flawed system of checks and balances in the fictional Michigan town.

Christy Piña contributed to this story.

