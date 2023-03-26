Jeremy Renner Shares Video Walking on Anti-Gravity Treadmill After Snowplow Accident: “Time for My Body to Rest and Recover”

Jeremy Renner is showing that his recovery continues to be on the upswing after being seriously injured in a snowplow accident.

The Avengers star took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share a video of him walking on an anti-gravity treadmill. The machine allows for users to walk with less stress on the lower body joints and muscles. The actor confirmed he was able to do the “walking motion,” but with a lower percentage of his body weight, thanks to the treadmill.

He wrote in the post, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.”

Since his accident on New Year’s Day that left him hospitalized, he had continued to post updates on his health and recovery for fans on social media. In February, he showed him using stimulation devices attached throughout his calf and thigh to help with “muscle strength.”

The Mayor of Kingstown actor said he broke a total of more than 30 bones in the accident near his home in Reno, Nevada. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department, he attempted to get back in the vehicle when it started to roll away, pulling him under it.

A police report later revealed that the emergency brake on the snowplow had not been properly applied before Renner got out, which contributed to the accident. The reporter also stated that the actor was trying to divert the machine away from his nephew when it happened.

Last week, the Hawkeye actor also updated that the snowplow that ran over him was “finally making her way back home!”