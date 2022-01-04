Jimmy Fallon Reveals Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jimmy Fallon revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 over holiday break.

Taking to Instagram Monday, the late-night host shared a photo of himself masked in an isolation room. “Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” he wrote.

He went on to thank the medical professionals who “work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.” “Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job,” he continued before joking, “and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news.”

The host has since recovered in time for The Tonight Show’s Monday return from break.

After Reese Witherspoon left a comment on the post telling Fallon, “Hope you had a speedy recovery,” Fallon confirmed he was “back to 100%!”

When a social media user asked whether the diagnosis would impact the show, Fallon offered more insight: “The positive test came back on 12/18. Back at work today and feeling 100%!”

Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine and Carly Pearce are set to appear on the late-night show Monday.