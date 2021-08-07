Joel Kinnaman Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Model

The Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman announced he has filed for a temporary restraining order against a model, alleging she has threatened his family and attempted to extort him.

According to documents provided to The Hollywood Reporter by Kinnaman’s lawyers, the actor was granted personal conduct and stay-away orders against Bella Davis, whose given name is Gabriella Magnusson. The restraining order was filed on Friday, Aug. 6 in the Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles.

In a statement posted to Kinnaman’s Instagram account on Friday, the same day The Suicide Squad was released, he said he filed the order that morning “against a woman who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones.” Kinnaman also wrote that Davis was “attempting to extort money and other things of value from me.”

“While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumours unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more,” he wrote.

Following the posting of Kinnaman’s statement, Davis took to her own Instagram account and began sharing communications she alleges took place between her and the actor’s agent. In several posts, she accused Kinnaman of rape, writing that she was offered a non-disclosure agreement and that her lawyers had been in touch with Kinnaman over a deal. In a recent post, Davis accuses Kinnaman of lying about the order, claiming that there isn’t one.

In Kinnaman’s lengthy statement on Instagram, he described his relationship with Davis, who appeared on Project Runway, as brief, beginning in 2018. He says they engaged in “consensual sex” twice that year when he was single. Kinnaman said Davis wanted to continue the relationship, but by that time he was in a relationship, so he did not respond her.

After that, he says communications from her became “increasingly obsessive” and eventually “more antagonist, threatening, and frightening” and he moved to cut off all communication with her. He said he posted his statement after Davis threatened to “publicize false information about me — including that I had sex with her against her will — unless I capitulated to her demands.”

Kinnaman denied the rape allegations, saying: “I want to be very clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault. That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort.”

In a statement posted to her Instagram story, Davis refutes Kinnaman’s claims that she has threatened his family and states why she hasn’t gone to the media. “[You] know nothing of what [you] said is true. I haven’t even spoke to your family,” she wrote before stating she’s received death threats. Davis also denies attempts to extort the actor and says she hasn’t gone to the press over the situation “because I’m ashamed as you made me hate myself.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Davis’ reps for comment.