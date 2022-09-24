John Cena Sets Guinness World Record

John Cena is adding another trophy to his belt.

The wrestler-turned-actor has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted with 650, Guinness announced.

The Peacemaker actor is the most requested Make-A-Wish celebrity, with no other star even coming close to granting as many wishes as Cena has in the foundation’s decades-long history.

When he was honored for granting 500 wishes in 2015, Cena opened up about the foundation and how much he enjoys doing what he does.

“I just drop everything,” Cena said at the time. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

Cena has been granting wishes since 2002, a few years after he began his career as a professional wrestler. As his popularity as a 16-time world champion soared, so did children’s requests for him to grant their wishes.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation‘s mission statement reads, “Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses,” adding, “Wishes are more than just a nice thing. And they are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments.”

Of why he continues granting kids’ wishes, Cena said, “I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever. I don’t ever want the children or their families to be treated in a way where they feel as if they’re up against anything at all.”