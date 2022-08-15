John Mulaney, Conan O’Brien to Headline New York Comedy Festival

The New York Comedy Festival, returning for its 18th year, has announced its 2022 headliners.

John Mulaney, Conan O’Brien, Tracy Morgan, Wanda Sykes, Jenny Slate, Bill Maher, Jo Koy, JB Smoove, Jimmy O. Yang, Mo Amer, Shane Gillis, The Guilty Feminist, Nurse Blake, Ms. Pat and Bassem Youssef will headline this year’s festival, taking place Nov. 7 to Nov. 13. NYCF, the largest comedy fest in the U.S., will expand for the time ever to Nassau County, Long Island at the UBS Arena, where Mulaney will play on Nov. 11.

Launched in 2004, NYCF is produced by Carolines on Broadway and created by Caroline Hirsch, bringing together over 200 top comedians in over 100 shows at venues throughout the five boroughs of NYC, at venues including the Beacon Theatre, Carolines on Broadway, Madison Square Garden and Town Hall.

“To come together and experience the best in stand-up comedy and shared laughter is more important than ever,” Hirsch said in a statement. “The festival has grown over the past 18 years, as we continue to shine a spotlight on the industry’s biggest and brightest stars and the most talented up-and-comers, and reach new and expanding audiences through an amazing line-up of talented and diverse artists.”

As part of the lineup, Slate will perform at Town Hall on Nov. 9; Koy will headline MSG on Nov. 10; O’Brien will bring his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend to the Beacon Theatre on Nov. 10 and 11; Morgan will perform at Town Hall on Nov. 12; Sykes will do a set at Beacon Theatre on Nov. 12; and Maher will appear at Hulu Theater at MSG on Nov. 12.

Tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting Aug. 19 at 12pm EST. Tickets can be purchased through the NYCF website. Additional shows will be announced soon.