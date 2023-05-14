John Travolta, Jeremy Renner, Riley Keough and Nick Jonas Celebrate Mother’s Day: “The Greatest Gift”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Hollywood stars took to social media Sunday to share sweet posts celebrating Mother’s Day.
John Travolta honored his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. He shared a video of the actress and wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John.”
Jeremy Renner, who has been recovering after being seriously injured in a snowplow accident at the beginning of the year, showed his love for his mother on Instagram with a series of photos of them together. “Mother Earth, Mother Nature, and Mama… No matter how challenging, painful, or difficult life can be for me as of recent, it does not elude you,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for the weight I’ve made you carry, yet so very grateful that you can with grace and strength. Thank you, love you mama…. My rock.”
Related Stories
S.W.A.T. actor Shemar Moore took to Instagram to honor his girlfriend, writing, “JESIREE DIZON…….. The mother of our “miracle”…. FRANKIE (Muthafukkin Moore)…. Our daughter…. Jesiree, this shit ain’t easy but it’s fucking FUN… and… WORTH IT…. I love you and I will always be your net!!! HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!!!! and….. THANK YOU!!”
Singer Nick Jonas celebrated his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who welcomed their first child via surrogate last year. He shared a photo of Chopra with Malti on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day.”
Riley Keough honored her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this year, with a throwback photo of Presley and wrote, “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for.”
Allison Holker celebrated being a mother to her and her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss‘ three children. “Being a mother is the greatest gift of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more grateful to wake every morning and see their beautiful faces. Seeing their growth, their perseverance and sharing in the smiles and laughter helps me push through for every single day. I will protect my babies with everything I got. We are enduring some thing I could’ve never imagined, but we are pushing forward together every day. I love you my babies, and thank you for continuously showing me strength, love and joy.”
Find more celebrity Mother’s Day social media posts below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Writers Strike
GLAAD Media Awards, Jon Stewart Show Solidarity With Writers Strike: “Labor Issues Are Queer Issues”
-
The Problem With Jon Stewart
GLAAD Awards: ‘Fire Island,’ ‘Anything’s Possible,’ ‘We’re Here’ Among Winners
-
music
Keke Palmer Says the #MeToo Movement Should Happen in the Music Industry: “Everybody’s a Crooked Cop”
-
Awards
The Hollywood Reporter Nominated for 47 SoCal Journalism Awards, Including Best Website and Best Cover Art
-
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says the Actor Is Out of the Hospital and Recuperating After Health Scare