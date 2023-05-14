John Travolta, Jeremy Renner, Riley Keough and Nick Jonas Celebrate Mother’s Day: “The Greatest Gift”

Hollywood stars took to social media Sunday to share sweet posts celebrating Mother’s Day.

John Travolta honored his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. He shared a video of the actress and wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John.”

Jeremy Renner, who has been recovering after being seriously injured in a snowplow accident at the beginning of the year, showed his love for his mother on Instagram with a series of photos of them together. “Mother Earth, Mother Nature, and Mama… No matter how challenging, painful, or difficult life can be for me as of recent, it does not elude you,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for the weight I’ve made you carry, yet so very grateful that you can with grace and strength. Thank you, love you mama…. My rock.”

S.W.A.T. actor Shemar Moore took to Instagram to honor his girlfriend, writing, “JESIREE DIZON…….. The mother of our “miracle”…. FRANKIE (Muthafukkin Moore)…. Our daughter…. Jesiree, this shit ain’t easy but it’s fucking FUN… and… WORTH IT…. I love you and I will always be your net!!! HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!!!! and….. THANK YOU!!”

Singer Nick Jonas celebrated his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who welcomed their first child via surrogate last year. He shared a photo of Chopra with Malti on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day.”

Riley Keough honored her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this year, with a throwback photo of Presley and wrote, “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for.”

Allison Holker celebrated being a mother to her and her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss‘ three children. “Being a mother is the greatest gift of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more grateful to wake every morning and see their beautiful faces. Seeing their growth, their perseverance and sharing in the smiles and laughter helps me push through for every single day. I will protect my babies with everything I got. We are enduring some thing I could’ve never imagined, but we are pushing forward together every day. I love you my babies, and thank you for continuously showing me strength, love and joy.”

Find more celebrity Mother’s Day social media posts below.