Johnny Depp Fractures Ankle, Delaying Hollywood Vampires U.S. Tour Dates

Johnny Depp has suffered a “painful” ankle fracture, the actor and his band Hollywood Vampires revealed on Instagram Monday.

In a letter posted to his Instagram stories, Depp explained the fracture.

“It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better,” Depp wrote in part. “Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time.”

Depp’s supergroup band, Hollywood Vampires, that he’s part of with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, said on their own Instagram account that Depp’s “painful injury” has resulted in the group postponing its three U.S. tour dates, which were slated to take place this coming week.

Depp “is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe,” the group wrote on Instagram.

The concerts in Boston; Manchester, New Hampshire and Bethel, New York will now take place on July 28, 29 and 30, respectively.

The group is slated to kick off its European tour next month.

The news comes after Depp attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to promote his new film Jeanne du Barry, his first movie since winning a high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

At Cannes, Depp objected to people calling the project a “comeback.”

“I didn’t go anywhere,” he said during a press conference after the film’s opening night screening earlier this month. “I live about 45 minutes away from here, in fact. Maybe people stopped calling — out of whatever their fear was at the time — but I didn’t go nowhere. I’ve been sitting around. ‘Comeback’ is almost like I’m going to come out and do a tap dance — dance my best and hope you approve. That’s the notion. It’s a bizarre mystery.”

He also said he no longer felt “boycotted” by Hollywood, “because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t feel much further need for Hollywood.”