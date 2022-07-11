Johnny Depp Settles ‘City of Lies’ Assault Suit Ahead of Trial

Johnny Depp has reached a tentative deal to resolve a suit from a City of Lies crewmember who says the actor assaulted him on set.

According to a notice of settlement filed with the court Monday, Depp settled with location manager Greg “Rocky” Brooks in a deal that requires Depp to follow through with unspecified terms of the settlement by the end of August.

“The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,” reads the filing. “A request for dismissal will be filed no later than 1/5/2023.”

The terms of the deal were not detailed in the notice. The case will be reopened if Depp does not complete the terms.

Brooks sued Depp in 2018 alleging that the actor punched him twice in a drunken tirade. He alleged that Depp screamed at him, punched him twice in the ribs and offered him $100,000 to hit back. Brooks was allegedly fired from the production after he refused to promise that he would not sue over the incident. He also accused Depp of taking drugs on set and reeking of alcohol during the encounter.

After the suit was filed, script supervisor for the movie Emma Danoff came to Depp’s defense, saying she has proof the incident never happened. She submitted a court declaration stating that she witnessed the altercation and that Depp only confronted Brooks after the location manager berated a Black homeless woman with racial slurs.

“He immediately stood up from our shared seat on the edge of a planter bench and went over to Brooks to stand up for the woman,” Danoff said. “Mr. Depp said to Mr. Brooks, ‘You can’t talk to her like that. You think she is something less than you? Who do you think you are? How dare you?’”

Danoff disputed Brooks’ claim that Depp punched him and that she had the photos to prove it.

Depp was represented by Camille Vasquez, who was a part of his legal team in his defamation duel with Amber Heard. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arbella Azizian, representing Brooks, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.