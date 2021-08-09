Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson to Host Star-Studded Comedy Event for 9/11 Anniversary

New York City is still rising – or so says the tagline for what will surely be the comedy event of the year, being jointly thrown by Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The duo – a somewhat unlikely pairing, save for the fact that both are native New Yorkers with personal ties to 9/11 – has lined up a who’s who of comics, from Dave Chappelle to Amy Schumer, set to play to a fully-vaccinated crowd at New York’s Madison Square Garden. All proceeds from the event, while will take place Sunday, Sept. 12, will benefit 9/11 charities.

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience,” the pair said in a joint statement. “It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love.”

The star-studded event, which is being produced by Live Nation, was the brainchild of Stewart, who will soon return to “TV” with an Apple series, and Saturday Night Live‘s Davidson. Davidson famously lost his father, a New York City firefighter, in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11; while Stewart has become one of the fiercest advocates for 9/11 victims, emergency personnel and others who responded to the scene, pushing Congress to provide more funds to cover their health care, among other things.

Among those set to perform: John Mulaney, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes. Davidson and Stewart will take the mic as well. James Dixon of Dixon Talent, WME’s Mike Berkowitz, Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Tim Sarkes and Geof Wills of Live Nation were also central to bringing the evening to fruition.