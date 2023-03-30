U.S. Army to Run Repurposed ‘Be All You Can Be’ Ads Without Actor Jonathan Majors During NCAA Final Four

The U.S. Army will run ads this Saturday during the NCAA Final Four Tournament using existing footage from older commercials and unused material from the new Be All You Can Be campaign instead of featuring actor Jonathan Majors.

A day after the Creed III actor was arrested last weekend for allegedly assaulting a woman in New York, the Army announced that it would be pulling ads from its new campaign aimed at enlisting Gen Z. Majors’ rep has said he is “completely innocent.”

Although other ads from the Majors-led campaign will be postponed, the repurposed ads will help ensure the Army avoids losses in its planned $70 million advertising buy.

“We are absolutely able to utilize a majority of what we have invested,” Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, head of Army Enterprise Marketing, said in an interview with The Associated Press. “We think that we’ll have some brand new creative ads in time for the Women’s Final Four on Friday.”

The new commercials will feature “an enormous amount” of footage from the “Overcoming Obstacles” and “Pushing Tomorrow” commercials which had featured Majors as the narrator, with Fink noting that most of that content didn’t include the narrator. That has allowed the Army to go back and produce “basically new commercials, new ads,” he said.

“The campaign is full steam ahead,” he confirmed.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to representatives for the U.S. Army and the campaign’s ad agency Team DDB for comment.

The ad campaign — which totaled $117 million — was slated to span TV spots, digital and physical ads on billboards and buses, as well as online, with social media placements on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The first slate of ads featuring Majors rolled out on March 12 before being pulled on Sunday following the actor’s arrest in New York on Saturday in relation to what an NYPD spokesperson described as a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. The actor’s criminal lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement on Sunday that Majors “is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

Majors was initially eyed as the face of the Be All You Can Be campaign after John Carstens, executive creative director of the campaign’s ad agency Team DDB, saw his performance in Lovecraft Country, with Fink telling THR that his outspokenness about his family’s history of service also informed the choice. (According to Carstens, there was no intention for Majors to be an ongoing face for the Army.)

In a statement on Sunday, Laura DeFrancisco, the public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said, “The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors, and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest.” She added, “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment on Sunday during his arraignment, with the judge granting a limited order of protection and that the actor be released on his own recognizance.