Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Assault, Rep Says Actor “Has Done Nothing Wrong”

Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday after being accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

A representative for the Creed III actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Police said they responded to a 911 call at an apartment in Chelsea where a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident,” according to the statement, which identified the male as Majors. The woman sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The actor was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, according to the spokesperson. He is no longer in police custody. His relationship with the woman was described only as “domestic.”

Majors is one of the more in-demand actors working today. He has long-term plans with Marvel Studios to play Kang, the villain that is central to the studio’s upcoming phase and will lead to him headlining Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, dated for May 2, 2025. He recently appeared as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and is rumored to appear in season two of Loki, expected out later this year.

Earlier this week, Searchlight set an awards season-friendly date for his Sundance drama Magazine Dreams, in which he plays a bodybuilder. His previous credits include the HBO drama Lovecraft Country, Western The Harder They Fall and the Korean war aviation feature Devotion.

Aaron Couch contributed to this story.