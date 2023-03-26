Jonathan Majors’ ‘Be All You Can Be’ U.S. Army Ad Campaign Pulled Following Arrest

The U.S. Army has pulled a Be All You Can Be ad campaign featuring Jonathan Majors following the actor’s arrest on Saturday.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” Laura DeFrancisco, the public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said in a statement on Sunday. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

The Army had already released two ads featuring the Creed III actor before he was arrested in New York City on Saturday in relation to a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, according to local authorities.

In response to his arrest, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement Sunday that Majors’ detainment was the result of a standard procedure in relation to the charges “and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested.” His team expects the charges to be dropped.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Chaudhry said. “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever.”

As part of the ad campaign, a senior marketing official with knowledge of the situation told The Army Times that the next round of commercials was previously slated to arrive in August. The Army reportedly already invested millions in advertisement purchases for the 2023 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, with immersive in-person events for the tournament’s Final Four.

This year has seen major success for the Devotion star, with critically acclaimed performances both in the Creed and Ant-Man threequels. His appearances as Kang, which he originated in the first season of Loki, will see him headling the MCU’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025, along with a rumored appearance in the second season of the Disney+ series about the god of mischief.

Searchlight also recently set the release date for the Lovecraft Country and The Harder They Fall actor’s upcoming film Magazine Dreams, which debuted out of Sundance to critical acclaim, for an awards season-friendly Dec. 8 date.

On Saturday, the NYPD responded to a 911 call around 11 a.m. in Chelsea before Majors was arrested, without incident, on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. He was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the NYPD, the woman sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a hospital.