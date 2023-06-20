Jonathan Majors Receives Trial Date, Makes Court Appearance

An Aug. 3 trial date has been set in the court case against Jonathan Majors on misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment.

Majors appeared in-person in New York criminal court on Tuesday for a status conference in connection with the charges. The Marvel actor entered the courtroom wearing sunglasses and a brown linen suit. He later removed the sunglasses and approached the bench with a brown cup in hand and what appeared to be a Bible.

The Marvel actor was arrested on March 25 in New York when police responded to a 911 call in Chelsea. Police said a 30-year-old woman reported being assaulted by the actor and had sustained minor injuries to her head and neck. Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, has denied any wrongdoing on the part of her client and says he called 911 out of concern about the woman’s “mental health.”

Majors, who was released from police custody later in the day on March 25, faces misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

Since the alleged incident, a judge granted a full temporary order of protection for the woman involved in the case. The order was requested by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and granted with the consent of defense counsel, which called the move standard practice.

Judge Rachel S. Pauley informed Majors and Chaudhry Tuesday that the actor must continue to abide by the full stay-away order for protection, which includes no contact with the individual.

The counts and charges against Majors have remained the same, but new complaint language was introduced from the district attorney at the May 9 hearing, saying the woman also allegedly experienced injury to her right arm and was pushed into a car by Majors, in addition to the previously reported laceration to her right ear and finger (the complaint no longer includes reports of bruising and injury to the neck).

Chaudhry has claimed the woman involved was “lying” about the alleged incident and that Majors’ defense team had additional video to back up that claim (Chaudhry’s team had previously released video and texts between the woman and Majors). Chaudhry also claimed the treatment of Majors by the police and the criminal justice is an example of racial bias.

In April, Majors was dropped by his management company, Entertainment 360, and public relations team, The Lede Company. A day after his arrest, a representative of the Army Enterprise Marketing Office said that a U.S. Army ad campaign featuring Majors had been paused.