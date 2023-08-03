Jonathan Majors’ Trial Date Moved to Sept. 6

Jonathan Majors and Megan Good arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City.

The trial for Jonathan Majors, over misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault, has been pushed to Sept. 6.

Majors appeared in person in New York Criminal Court Thursday, the original trial date, but the prosecution said it was not yet ready for trial as the attorneys are still obtaining discovery. Actress Megan Good once again accompanied Majors to court.

Majors, wearing a grey suit and carrying a Bible and a mug, did not speak other than responding to the judge.

The Marvel actor was arrested in New York on March 25 when police responded to a 911 call. A 30-year-old woman reported being assaulted by the actor and police noted that she sustained minor injuries to her head and neck. Majors was released from police custody later that day.

Chaudhry has said Majors called 911 out of concern about the woman’s “mental health.” She has also claimed that the woman involved had assaulted Majors, and has asked the D.A. to file charges against her. No charges have yet been filed against the woman involved.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, has maintained that her client is innocent and said in June that she had requested “a trial date ASAP” in order to accelerate the case.

Since the alleged incident, a judge granted a full temporary order of protection for the woman involved in the case. The order was requested by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and granted with the consent of defense counsel. That order remains in place.

Majors has appeared once in court virtually in May and once in person, on June 20, with actress Meagan Good at his side.

The actor has faced some backlash since the arrest. In April, the actor was dropped by his management company, Entertainment 360, and public relations team, The Lede Company. The Army Enterprise Marketing Office paused a U.S. Army ad campaign featuring Majors.

However, Majors did appear in the new trailer for season two of Loki, which was released Monday. He plays Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror and appeared in the first season of the Loki television series, as well as in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.