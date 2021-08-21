Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, Writer and Producer of Ice-T Film ‘Equal Standard,’ Fatally Shot in New York

Taheim Bryan attends the 'Equal Standards' New York Screening at Museum of the Moving Image on September 26, 2019

Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, a writer and producer on the Ice-T film Equal Standard, was fatally shot on Thursday night in New York City.

The New York Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a unit had responded at approximately 11:18 p.m. to a 911 call outside an apartment complex on Jackson Avenue in Long Island City.

Bryan, 50, was identified with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and torso. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Ice-T tweeted on Friday: “MFs Killed my friend last night. I’m not in a good place behind this. Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together. He leaves a Wife & Daughter. Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.”

Equal Standard is a 2020 action crime film released in May and directed by Brendan Kyle Cochrane. Bryan’s additional producing credits include the 2014 thriller The Businessman.

