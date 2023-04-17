Judy Blume Clarifies Comments About Being “Behind” J.K. Rowling: “Taken Out of Context”

Judy Blume is responding hours after comments from a new interview about her standing behind fellow author J.K. Rowling “100 percent” were published, and making her support for the trans community clear.

Her response comes after an interview with The Sunday Times, posted online Sunday, in which she talked about Rowling, drew criticism from people across social media. The Harry Potter author has been at the center of controversy for her opinions on the trans community, for which many believe to be offensive.

“I love her,” the Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. writer told the newspaper. “I am behind her 100 percent as I watch from afar.” While interviewer Hadley Freeman wrote in the Sunday Times story that Blume’s comments were “referring to the abuse Rowling has received for speaking up in defense of women’s sex-based rights,” Blume disagreed and took to Twitter later Sunday to clarify her stance on the topic. She wrote, “I wholly support the trans community. My point, which was taken out of context, is what I can emphasize with a writer — or person — who has been harassed online.”

She continued, “I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not fully support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people. Anything to the contrary is total bullshit.”

Blume’s interview with The Sunday Times came just days after Rowling was slammed for her involvement in a newly greenlit Harry Potter TV series by Max (formerly HBO Max). Rowling is set to serve as an executive producer on the longform series that will roll out over a 10-year period.