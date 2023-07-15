Judy Solomon, Beloved Longtime HFPA Member and Past President, Dies at 91

Judy Solomon, a journalist who was a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for two-thirds of a century and a six-term past president of that recently dissolved organization, died Friday at the age of 91.

“We are incredibly saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague,” current Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne stated in a release issued Saturday. “The loss is profound, but we take this opportunity to celebrate her incredible achievements in helping evolve the Golden Globes into the world-spanning award it is today. We are grateful for her support and leadership during her 67 years of membership with the HFPA.”

Solomon, who was born in Romania and raised in Israel, relocated as a young woman to the United States, where she started a family and built a career in journalism. She became an entertainment writer for various publications in Israel, earning high regard for her insightful and thought-provoking features.

She joined the HFPA in 1956 and quickly became an active and influential member of the group. She was centrally involved in introducing TV host Dick Clark to the Golden Globes and sealing the deal that led to his production company, Dick Clark Productions, producing the televised ceremony for decades. She was also a part of the decision decades ago to relocate the Globes from its longtime home at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub within the Ambassador Hotel (now gone) to the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton, where it is still held to this day.

Solomon will also be remembered for championing other foreign journalists and expanding the HFPA’s involvement in the philanthropic support of arts, education, film restoration and journalism, using proceeds from the Globes.

“Not only did Judy love the HFPA, but she also loved Hollywood,” Hoehne emphasized in her statement. “She loved the people she met, the executives she collaborated with and the rich tapestry of films and television that audiences around the world enjoyed.”

Solomon is survived by two daughters, Donna Sloan and Deborah Solomon, son-in-law Stephen Sloan and granddaughter Ashley Sloan. Funeral services will be announced by the family shortly.