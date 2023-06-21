Julian Sands’ Family Is “Deeply Grateful” as Local Authorities Say Search for Missing Actor Remains Active

The search for Julian Sands remains active, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, efforts for which the missing actor’s family is “deeply grateful.”

On Monday, the local sheriff’s department announced that they had completed another ground search around Mt. Baldy in an effort to locate the A Room With a View actor, who went missing in the Baldy Bowl Trail area while hiking in late January. In an update on Wednesday, the department confirmed that there is still an active search for Sands, despite him not being located during the search mission, which took place on June 17.

Along with the update, the local authorities shared a statement from Sands’ family, which emphasized their gratefulness “to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian.”

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement concluded.

The weekend search saw teams sent into “remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessments efforts” along with drone crews, which “searched areas inaccessible to ground crews,” according to the department.

The English actor and North Hollywood resident, known for his performances in The Killing Fields and 24, was reported missing Jan. 13. In early February, authorities indicated that the search for the actor would remain ongoing, though due to dangerous conditions on Mt. Baldy, their Aviation Division was still leading the search with patrols when available.

“Regarding the search for Julian Sands, we remain hopeful but know the outcome may not be what we would like,” the sheriff’s department said at the time.

In April, the actor’s son Henry Sands shared his gratitude for the “love” his family had received with the U.K. outlet The Times amid the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s continued search for Sands. He also shared his support for the search to resume, “as soon as the weather improves and the ground conditions are safe and feasible to do so.”

“I am, of course, realistic about the impact on the search of the weather conditions over the last three months — it’s been a 40-year snowfall record in California,” he said. “I am hugely appreciative for all the efforts made so far from the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the San Bernardino County sheriff team to bring my father home.”

On Jan. 24, the local authorities confirmed that Sands had not been found, with no evidence of his current location. Later, on Feb. 18, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department shared that more than 20 members of the Fontana Sheriff’s Station and the West Valley Search and Rescue team had conducted a ground search in the Mt. Baldy area. The effort was focused on where a possible electronic device belonging to Sands last emitted a signal traceable by the California Highway Patrol’s RECCO device. Nothing was found and crews were ultimately delayed in continuing their ground search due to an imminent storm.