Amy Schumer, Maria Bamford, Jimmy Carr, Katherine Ryan Join Just for Laughs Comedy Festival Lineup

Just for Laughs has added to the star power of its 40th edition in July by booking Amy Schumer, Maria Bamford, Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan for the upcoming comedy festival in Montreal.

As Schumer holds her first major tour post-pandemic, the Amy Schumer: Whore Tour will touch down at Just For Laughs on July 30 for one night at the Place des Arts. And Carr is bringing his Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny tour to Montreal on July 27 for a concert stop, while Silicon Valley star Jimmy O. Yang that same night will stage a stand-up show at L’Olympia.

Just for Laughs also booked a live show by The Duchess star Katherine Ryan on July 30, while Maria Bamford of Lady Dynamite fame will perform at Club Soda on July 27. Elsewhere, Fortune Feimster — who like many other Just for Laughs performers has a comedy special on Netflix — will bring her stand-up showcase to Club Soda on July 30.

Run by a consortium led by ICM and Howie Mandel, Just for Laughs earlier announced it has booked arena shows hosted by Kevin Hart and Hasan Minhaj, and gala shows emceed by Chelsea Handler, Iliza Shlesinger, Russell Peters, Hannah Gadsby, Ronny Chieng and Patton Oswalt.

After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic where JFL held fully virtual comedy events, the festival is returning to a physical event and traditional venues like Place des Arts, Gesu, L’Olympia and L’Astral. It runs July 13-31.