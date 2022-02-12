3 Injured After Shots Fired at L.A. Afterparty for Justin Bieber Concert

Three people were injured after shots were fired outside an L.A. lounge early Saturday morning during an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert.

The multi-victim shooting took place at 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning at The Nice Guy restaurant (401 N La Cienega Blvd.) where the Grammy-winning singer was hosting the event ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Following a fight that broke out outside the venue between unnamed individuals, multiple rounds were fired, with three victims, men aged 19, 24 and 60, struck by gunfire, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Two shooting victims were transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics with the third transported at a later time after having initially left the venue. All victims are in stable condition and there is currently no available information regarding the shooting suspect.

The afterparty was thrown down the street from the Pacific Design Center where Justin Bieber had headlined the h.wood and Revolve’s Homecoming Weekend party earlier that night. Bieber and wife Hailey, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby and Kodak Black were among the stars seen entering the late-night festivities ahead of the shooting. It’s unclear how many of the celebrity guests were still at the party when the shooting took place.

At the Homecoming Weekend party, Bieber had taken the stage at around 11:30 p.m. for a roughly 30-minute set performing his hits and new singles off of his 2021 album Justice, in front of a crowd of 1500 that included Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul and Scooter Braun.

The Super Bowl weekend event is set to return for a second night on Saturday with special guest Drake, joining a long list of parties, concerts and events taking over the city leading up to the big game. West Hollywood appeared to be an especially popular destination for partiers on Friday night, with bars and restaurants overflowing with those trying to get in up and down Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega.