Kate Hudson, Viola Davis, Justin Timberlake Celebrate Father’s Day: “What an Important Role”

Celebrities took to social media on Sunday to celebrate the fathers and parental figures in their lives in honor of Father’s Day.

Kate Hudson honored “amazing man” Kurt Russell, her mom Goldie Hawn’s longtime partner, while Viola Davis praised her husband, Julius Tennon, “our Rock, our nurturer and comforter.”

“When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life,” Justin Timberlake wrote on Instagram about his father and step-father. “I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!!”

Jessica Alba celebrated her husband Cash Warren, father Mark Alba, father-in-law Michael Warren, little brother Joshua Alba and all the other fathers out there.

“Look at these little nuggets we made – I am so proud of the father you are. Our kids won the lottery with you as their dad and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you as a partner in this wild and beautiful life of ours,” she said of husband Cash Warren. “To my #papacito @markdalba – thank you for simply being you. You are one of a kind, that is for sure! You are a trusting, silly and loving soul. I am so grateful for your ‘out of this world’ energy, pure joy, encouragement and unconditional love.”

Kerry Washington posted a photo with her dad that was taken the day she shot the cover image for her upcoming book, Thicker Than Water: A Memoir. “I am so lucky to be born to a dad who has taught me how to take risks and be bold and dream big,” she wrote. “I love this man sooooooooooo much. And I’m so lucky to have him as my dad.”

