Kate Moss Undercuts Amber Heard’s Testimony, Says Johnny Depp “Carried Me to My Room” After Falling From Stairs

Kate Moss on Wednesday recounted an incident in ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard during which the actor got the supermodel medical attention after she fell when the two were a couple, undercutting Heard’s third-party account of the incident.

“As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Moss testified. “And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Depp and Moss were together from 1994 to 1998.

Moss was drawn into the legal battle when Heard recounted a fight with Depp during which Heard punched him to protect her sister, Whitney Henriques, who’s also taken the stand to support Heard’s accusations that Depp abused her.

“I just see my little sister with her back to the staircase and Johnny swings at her,” Heard testified. “I don’t hesitate or wait. I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him.”

Heard added, “In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. I, for the first time, hit him — actually hit him, square in the face.”

Testifying remotely from London, Moss challenged Heard’s third-party account of the incident at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica. She denied Depp ever having pushed her down the stairs.

Moss didn’t detail any more about the episode, like when it happened, or her relationship with Depp. Her testimony lasted only a couple of minutes long since Heard’s lawyers chose not to cross-examine her.

Moss was only able to testify as a rebuttal witness for Depp because Heard mentioned her on her own first. Benjamin Chew, Depp’s lawyer, rocked his fist in excitement when Heard opened up the door to Moss’ testimony.

Depp was arrested in 1994 after the police were called to the Mark Hotel, where he trashed a hotel room in an alleged fight with Moss.